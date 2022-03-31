P.E.I. Green Party solidifies key issues for 2023 election at AGM

The Green Party of P.E.I. passed three motions at its 2022 annual general meeting over the weekend, solidifying the party's key areas of focus for next year's provincial election.

Nine policy motions were submitted and voted on by party members, three of which passed:

To extend voting rights to permanent residents for municipal and school board elections.

To reaffirm the party's commitment toward a basic income guarantee.

To improve mental health support for mothers in the perinatal period.

These three key issues will define the platform's focus for the upcoming election scheduled for next October.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker told Island Morning guest host Kerry Campbell that he presumes the cost of living on P.E.I. will continue to dominate conversations with constituents.

"That's without doubt the overwhelming thing that I hear from all Islanders," he said.

On Monday, the price of gas went up 5.1 cents and diesel rose 6.2 cents — followed by the increased carbon levy that was passed in the legislature the week before.

The Green Party's basic income guarantee policy, said Bevan-Baker, would mean immediate relief for the distress Islanders are facing when it comes to meeting their basic needs.

P.E.I. Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker says the increasing diversity of the Island with its growing permanent resident population warrants the extended eligibility of voting rights for municipal and school board elections. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'They live here, they work here'

Bevan-Baker said Island's growing population underscores the importance of extending the voting eligibility to include permanent residents in decisions they have "a big stake" in.

"They live here, they work here, they pay taxes here and their kids go to school here. And yet, they are not allowed to have a voice when it comes to either municipal elections, or any elections actually," he said.

"There's a very real inequity or something that doesn't quite add up there … I just think it's the fair and right thing to do."

Islanders are likely to elect trustees for the Public Schools Branch this fall if a bill to amend the Education Act passes its final reading and receives royal assent.

It would be the first school board election in 14 years.

The party has more than $100,000 in the bank and is gearing up for the next campaign.

Bevan-Baker says the party aims to speak to as many Islanders as possible over the summer and build its presence in areas where there aren't any Green Party members elected.

"A year and a half away may seem like a long time but, in politics, it really isn't," he said.

"We have to be identifying candidates. We have to be expanding and building the electoral district associations that we have across the province. And we have to be raising funds."

An estimated 50 people attended the virtual AGM.