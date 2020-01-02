Province seeking new operators for Green Park Campground
Campground operators announced termination of lease with province on Thursday
Tourism officials say the province hopes to keep Green Park, in Port Hill near Tyne Valley, P.E.I., running the same as it always has.
That comes after the operators of the Green Park Campground — Dale and Bonnie Wood — announced they were terminating their lease agreement with the province Thursday.
On Thursday, Dale Wood said damage from post-tropical storm Dorian and other business opportunities were the main factors in the decision.
In an email to CBC, officials with the province said the plan is for Green Park "operations to remain the same."
"We have started the process for [a request for proposals]."
The province has received "lots of public interest" since Thursday, the email said.
"We thank Dale and Bonnie Wood for their operation and dedication to the park over the last eight years."
Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay was unavailable for comment Friday.
With files from Wayne Thibodeau
