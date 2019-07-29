Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Green incumbent Ole Hammarlund loses party nomination to run in 2023 election

Ole Hammarlund, who represents District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, lost the nomination in his district Monday evening to challenger Janice Harper.

Nomination challenger Janice Harper won the party vote in District 13 Monday evening

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
Green MLA Ole Hammarlund was first elected in 2019 and was the opposition critic for Transportation and Infrastructure. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

A sitting Green MLA will not be on the party's slate for the April 3 provincial election on P.E.I..

Ole Hammarlund, who represents District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, lost the nomination in his district Monday evening to challenger Janice Harper.

A news release says Harper is a land use planner with 20 years of experience.

Hammarlund was first elected in 2019 and was the opposition critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cody MacKay

Multi-platform Journalist

Cody MacKay is a writer, editor and social media producer for CBC News on Prince Edward Island. From Summerside, he's a UPEI history and Carleton masters of journalism grad who joined CBC P.E.I. in 2017. You can reach him at cody.mackay@cbc.ca or on social media as @CodyBMac

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now