Green incumbent Ole Hammarlund loses party nomination to run in 2023 election
Ole Hammarlund, who represents District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, lost the nomination in his district Monday evening to challenger Janice Harper.
Nomination challenger Janice Harper won the party vote in District 13 Monday evening
A sitting Green MLA will not be on the party's slate for the April 3 provincial election on P.E.I..
A news release says Harper is a land use planner with 20 years of experience.
Hammarlund was first elected in 2019 and was the opposition critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.
Results are in. Nominee for D13 Charlottetown-Brighton is Janice Harper. Nominee for D12 is Charlottetown-Victoria Park is Karla Bernard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peipoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peipoli</a>—@PEIgreens
