Green incumbent Ole Hammarlund loses party nomination to run in 2023 election

A sitting Green MLA will not be on the party's slate for the April 3 provincial election on P.E.I..

Ole Hammarlund, who represents District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, lost the nomination in his district Monday evening to challenger Janice Harper.

A news release says Harper is a land use planner with 20 years of experience.

Hammarlund was first elected in 2019 and was the opposition critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.