P.E.I. Green Party promises land bank in 1st year if elected

The P.E.I. Green Party says it wants to support Island farmers by reducing the cost of land and helping smaller producers get their food to market by establishing a land bank in the first year if elected.

A Green government would spend $4.5 million to acquire land from 2020-2023 to make land available and affordable to Island farmers.

"The price of land is a barrier to new farmers and those looking to expand," said Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker in a written news release Tuesday.

"A land bank reduces this barrier by making land accessible to farmers at a lower cost."

The party also promised a Green government would implement something they're calling a community food hub program that would connect small-scale producers to larger markets, allowing farmers to pool resources. The Greens said food storage and distribution centres would be established in Borden-Carleton and Montague.

Other Green agriculture commitments include using mapping and drones for customized recommendations for buffer zone width, reviewing the Agricultural Crop Rotation Act, implementing regulations for organic certification, maintaining the moratorium on high-capacity wells, reviewing the Lands Protection Act to ensure all land purchases comply with the act, and expanding reforestation and forestry management programs.

Other parties have also promised to establish a land bank.

Last week, PC Leader Dennis King said if elected, the party would put $1 million toward buying land from retiring farmers and leasing it to young people who want to take up the profession.

The NDP has been pushing for a land bank for decades as a way to keep small farms out of the hands of big corporations, said leader Joe Byrne.

The Liberal Party pledged that if elected it would continue offering low-interest loans to help new farmers buy land.

The National Farmers Union on P.E.I. raised concerns last month about corporate land ownership in the province, alleging loopholes in legislation are allowing corporations to exceed limits on the amount of land they can own.

