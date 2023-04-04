P.E.I. Greens drop to 3rd-party status, 4 years after making history

In the face of a huge night for P.E.I.'s incumbent Progressive Conservative government, the Island's Green Party has been relegated to third place in the legislature after four years as Canada's first Green Official Opposition.

Prior to 2019, the party had never taken more than 16.8 per cent of the vote in any provincial or federal contest, a record set in the 2017 B.C. provincial election. The Greens nearly doubled that result in P.E.I. in 2019 with 30.6 per cent of the vote, but dropped back down to 21.6 per cent on Monday.

The Greens lost six of their eight seats, and while they earned more votes overall than the provincial Liberals, the Liberals earned those votes where they counted, taking three seats to the Greens' two. The governing PCs won 22 seats for an increased majority, with the Greens coming second in 18 districts.

"I'm very, very sad at losing some fine MLAs — relieved that I managed to keep my own seat, but you know, that's a small solace in what's been a very difficult night," said Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

Rejoining Bevan-Baker in the legislature will be Karla Bernard in District 12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

Bernard said given the result, the party needs to examine what happened, "reflect back on what we did, and see what areas we have some work to do in, and rebuild for next time," she said.

Speaking before supporters in downtown Charlottetown, Bevan-Baker said it is too early for him to make any comment regarding his future with the party.

"I need to absorb this a little bit and think for a little while, but obviously there will be questions about that, as there should be," he said.

Bevan-Baker is greeted by his grandchild following the results on Monday. (Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press)

Bevan-Baker said he would be making an announcement regarding his leadership of the party in the very near future. While questioning his own future, Bevan-Baker said he remains confident the future of the Green Party on the Island is secure.

The Green Party has been the third party before, he noted.

"This party has established itself on the political landscape here," he said. "We started as a party of one, and then there were two of us — and I can tell you we did some pretty cracking things when there were just two of. So, Karla! You and me!"