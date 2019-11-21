P.E.I. Opposition seeking 'sense of urgency' for community group funding

Green Party MLA Hannah Bell is wondering why it is taking so long to get promised government funding to 29 groups she says provide essential services for Prince Edward Islanders.

The Green Party negotiated with the government to have the $1 million social sector community partner fund included in the budget, said Bell.

It would be "a social sector community partners fund that will provide more secure core support to our key partners," Finance Minister Darlene Compton said in her budget address.

The budget was approved in July.

Bell said she has been communicating with the 29 groups named in the fund — which includes Canadian Mental Health Association, P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services, P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, PEERS Alliance — and none of them have received any of the funding. Some had had no contact with government about the funding, she said.

The Boys and Girls Club is among the groups waiting for funding. (Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown/Facebook)

"We're halfway through the fiscal year," said Bell.

"There's been no sense of urgency. I don't know, honestly, why."

The money was meant for operations, funding which is always difficult to come by, and particularly difficult during the pandemic, she said.

In an email to CBC News, the government acknowledged the groups provided essential supports to Islanders on behalf of the government.

"If NGOs are experiencing financial difficulty due to a lack of revenue from COVID-19, we encourage them to reach out to [the Department of Social Development and Housing]," the email said.

