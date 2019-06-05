P.E.I. Green Party opens nominations for District 10

The Green Party of P.E.I. has officially opened nominations in District 10 — Charlottetown-Winsloe.

The call for nominations follows District 10 Liberal MLA Robert Mitchell's resignation last week.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says the resignation triggers the requirement for a byelection within the next six months.

"We had a long council meeting last night and decided that the most likely time for this byelection is going to be very soon — this fall — in order for the new member, whoever she or he may be, to be able to take their seat in the next sitting at the legislature," he said.

"We are banking on the premier calling this by election rather soon. So we didn't want to be caught flat footed and we have decided to open nominations immediately."

District 10 does not have a Green Party Electoral District Association, and members from across the province will be eligible to participate in the nomination vote on a date to be announced soon.

"That's not unusual for us and it's part of, sort of, the growing process of a new party," Bevan-Baker said.

Charlottetown has always been a place where the Green have done well traditionally. - Peter Bevan-Baker

He said the party had plans to "fill in those gaps" where the party doesn't have electoral associations, but it was all put on hold due to COVID-19.

"We do not have a local association there. However, we do have really strong organizational capacity across the province generally, but specifically in Charlottetown where we, of course, have three MLAs," he said.

The party has also put out a call to its members to submit recommendations of people they feel would be good Green Party candidates in District 10.

"It's an important seat," Bevan-Baker said. "I think we have a real shot here. Charlottetown has always been a place where the Green have done well traditionally."

Bevan-Baker said the call for nominations went out late Sunday night and though he's had discussions with some people, no one has formally put their name forward.

Minority government

Premier Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives have 13 seats in the 27-seat legislature, compared to eight for the Green Party.

The Liberals have six seats, including Mitchell's one.

A PC win in District 10 would give the party a majority government.

More from CBC P.E.I.