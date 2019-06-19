How to win prizes while hiking Confederation Trail
Instant prize if you're first to find a box
The 2nd annual Great Trail Treasure Hunt launched across Canada Wednesday, with 200 treasure boxes waiting to be discovered.
There are five boxes on P.E.I.'s Confederation Trail. The boxes contain a special coin from the Royal Canadian Mint along with Great Trail patches and pins. Jane O'Faherty, communications adviser for Trans Canada Trail, said not all the spoils go to the first person to find the box.
"If the box has already been found it's OK," said O'Faherty.
"You can still find the box, take a photo of it, take a note of the box's redemption code and you can still enter. So even if the box has already been found, don't worry, you still have a chance of winning."
Anyone who finds a box before Aug. 18 can enter for weekly prizes that include cameras, gift certificates for shoes, Parks Canada Discovery Passes, and a one-month supply of energy bars. There's a grand prize of an Atlantic Canada cruise at the end of the event.
Find five boxes and be entered for a superuser draw for a hiking trip in Newfoundland.
You can find the location of the boxes by going to the Great Trail Treasure Hunt website and checking out the national map. Click on a marker to get the coordinates of the box's location.
