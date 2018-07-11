Why gravel is being stored at Charlottetown's event grounds

Anyone driving by the Charlottetown event grounds recently might have noticed it is full of gravel.

That's because there was no other place to store the "extraordinary level of gravel shipments" arriving on the Island says Ron Waite, general manager of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation (CADC).

Waite said the gravel is to be used for work on the Charlottetown Airport and the Cornwall bypass.

The port authority was running out of space and asked the CADC to help, Waite said.

'Congestion on the waterfront'

There was also some concern about traffic in the harbour, Waite said.

(Randy MacAndrew)

"We had cruise ships coming in as well, so in order to relieve some of the congestion on the waterfront on a temporary basis," the CADC agreed to store the gravel, he said.

"It was just that the ships had to come in more quickly to make sure they weren't interfering with the cruise ships," Waite said.

The gravel was offloaded onto the event grounds Sunday morning and should be gone by the end of the week, he said, adding the next event at the grounds is the P.E.I. Trucker's Big Rig Show and Shine scheduled for Saturday July 21.

