P.E.I. woman asks for help with husband's grave, gets 'overwhelming' response

An Island woman turned to Facebook for help with her husband's gravesite, and the response was classic P.E.I. generosity.

Lynne Dirani-Davies noticed her husband Wayne's headstone was sinking into the ground.

"I thought, 'I'm just going to pitch it out there and see if people can help me,'" Dirani-Davies said.

The responses kept coming. And coming. And coming.

'A handshake would suffice'

Kyle Gauthier made a concrete block for the site on Thursday — for free.

"She asked what I would like for it. I just said a handshake would suffice," Gauthier said.

'She asked what I would like for it. I just said a handshake would suffice,' says Kyle Gauthier. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Wayne passed away in 2016 at the age of 55.

"I know it's only a gravesite, but his kids come here," Dirani-Davies said. "I want them to be able to see it's beautiful and noticeable."

'Kyle was a godsend'

Four different people offered to cut the block, she said.

"Kyle was a godsend. He stepped up right away, no hesitation," she said.

"I just couldn't thank him enough. The Island's full of warm-hearted, loving people."

'Everybody wants to help'

Gauthier said it's not surprising to see these sort of things on the Island.

"It's such a tight-knit community here. It's a small spot and everybody knows everybody in some way. Everybody wants to help."

Wayne Davies passed away in 2016 at the age of 55. (Submitted by Lynne Dirani-Davies)

Dirani-Davies called the response "overwhelming" and said she was still getting messages after the work was arranged.

"My heart was just full. It's amazing."

'I was glad to hear she's happy'

She told Gauthier she "couldn't believe the generosity" Islanders showed, he said.

"I was glad to hear she's happy and getting what she needs."

Visiting Wayne's grave is usually a sad occasion, Dirani-Davies said, but not Thursday night.

"My heart was happy."

