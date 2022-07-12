P.E.I. artists receive $50K in grants from province

It's been more than 20 years since Tiffany Liu first picked up the pipa but only recently did she make the move to try to become a full-time musician.

"The sound of this instrument is so beautiful," she said. "Even now, I enjoy playing it every day at home."

The pipa is a traditional Chinese instrument made out of wood and shaped like a pear.

On the streets of Charlottetown, she said people often respond to her music with a simple "wow." But in one case, she recalls bringing a woman to tears.

"After they cried, I cried," she said. "I thought that I can do something for people ... transform my stories to be with their stories."

Recording an album

Liu is one of 16 Island artists who recently received a grant from the province to help transform an idea into reality.

Now, she is on a mission to create her very first album — a combination of traditional Chinese music mixed with her experiences from living on P.E.I.

Liu says she is planning to combine her experience living on P.E.I. with traditional Chinese songs. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"I received $4,000. I am going to spend it mostly on the studio recording and then the rest of it I am going to spend on the manufacturing," said Liu.

"The stories I feel behind those Chinese traditional songs is very much different from years ago ... The island gave me so much love."

Directing a film

A total of $50,000 was awarded through the provincial Arts Grants program.

Artists received amounts ranging from $1,500 to $7,000 to create projects centred around music, dance, poetry, theatre, film and more.

"I got a grant for $5,000 to make a film called Rebirth about changing the Black narrative in film and in society in general," said filmmaker Dotun Adedoyin.

"I really do believe that it's a very important story to tell, especially from the lens of Black people."

Dotun Adedoyin says he is looking to redefine the Black narrative in society through his new film. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Adedoyin said he started as a photographer looking to capture moments in time but "you know, how they say a picture tells a thousand words? Video tells us more."

It was a movie about the Central Park Five that motivated Adedoyin to create this film.

"It kind of made me wonder why there were so many negative parts of Black history just being put out as films," he said.

"How about we do the other side of the spectrum and show the beauty, the love, the very important parts."

'Gave me the chance'

Adedoyin has already finished a first look that was filmed last December on Brackley Beach.

Now, he's in the casting stage for the final film and hopes to have post-production wrapped up by the fall and a release date set for either December or sometime during Black History Month.

"I'm trying to tell more stories that impact society and leave a very important message behind," he said.

Adedoyin says the money will help with 'things like gear and taking care of any sort of like compensation for actors, extras and just the crew in general.' (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

As for Liu, she's hoping to have her album ready in the winter of 2022 and is encouraging other artists to also apply for grants even if they believe it's out of reach.

"The grant gave me the chance," she said. "I'm so happy, so excited."