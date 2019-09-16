National business advisory firm looks to P.E.I. for inspiration, says CEO

Hundreds of partners from the business advisory firm Grant Thornton were on P.E.I. last week to see what they could learn from Atlantic Canada's hottest economy.

Company CEO Kevin Ladner brought 200 partners in the firm to the Island. P.E.I. is leading the Atlantic region in many economic indicators, with double-digit growth in manufacturing shipments and housing starts, and record-setting job numbers.

The contingent split into five groups and toured 10 P.E.I. success stories.

"We really don't understand all the wonderful things that are going on behind the scenes," said Ladner.

"We started this process in Prince Edward Island last July where we brought 150 community leaders together to talk about how we can make things even better, and now Phase 2 is really faces of a vibrant community."

Ladner is very familiar with P.E.I. He grew up on the Island, and while now based in Toronto still tries to spend his weekends here. The intention was not only to look at business successes, but also how that success is shared across the community.

Grant Thornton has held similar events in Halifax, the Fraser Valley and Windsor, Ont.

