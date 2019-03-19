Province plans roundabout for Grand River
The roundabout will be specially built for agricultural vehicles
The P.E.I. Department of Transportation has put together plans for a new roundabout in Prince County, north of Wellington.
The Grand River roundabout will replace the intersection of Route 12, Route 131 and the old Grand River Road.
Stephen Yeo, director of capital projects for the province, said currently the intersection isn't as safe as it could be because drivers don't always follow the traffic signs there.
The new roundabout will also be built with large, agricultural vehicles in mind, he said.
Minimal traffic impact
"The rural roundabouts we have designed are to accommodate larger farm machineries. They're a lot cheaper to build," said Yeo.
"There's a curbed island in the centre, but on the outside there's no raised, curbed concrete shoulder edge. That's a mountable curb with open ditches and no storm sewer in it, so it's cheaper to build and it's a lot more accommodating to agricultural equipment."
There is no start date for construction. The company contracted for the work will set the timeline, but Yeo said he expects work to be finished by the end of this summer.
Traffic shouldn't be disrupted because the roundabout will be built off the road and connected when it is done, he said.
The project is expected to cost $500,000 to $600,000.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Malcolm Campbell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.