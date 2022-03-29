Slemon Park grain company, which went into receivership, up for sale again 

The province is on the hunt once again for potential buyers for a grain company that went into receivership last year, leaving the province on the hook for $4 million and throwing 10 people out of work.

W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions operated New Leaf Essentials, a facility that processed pulse and grains in Slemon Park. The company, which also had operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan, bought peas, lentils and beans and exported them across Canada and around the world.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the receiver, has placed ads in local papers looking to sell the assets of the operation, which include a 54,000 square foot facility with 24 grain storage tanks.

The province says W.A. Grains was listed for sale last year, but there were no acceptable bids at that time.

A few parties expressed interest

But there seems to be some renewed interest in the property now.

"There have been a few parties that have expressed interest in the property in the past number of weeks, and it was decided to list the property for sale again in a public process to ensure all interested parties had an opportunity to potentially put an offer towards the property," the Department of Economic Growth said in a statement to CBC News.

Robert Green. left, watches as Chris Chivilo, centre, and William Wagner grade a sampling of his faba beans at W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions in Slemon Park in this CBC file photo. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"We believe this property holds value for helping the agriculture industry grow here on P.E.I."

The province said this round of tendering may help identify a potential buyer, but added it is still too early to say.

Tenders close on Thursday, April 14.

The property is not sitting empty.

Grain Elevators leasing storage

P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation is leasing a number of the storage tanks from PricewaterhouseCoopers for short-term storage needs.

Finance P.E.I. confirmed last spring that W.A. Grain owed the province nearly $4 million in loans.

Receivership documents show the company owes millions of dollars more to Farm Credit Canada and a handful of other financial institutions.

Last spring, provincial officials said the province holds security over the P.E.I. operations, adding: "While it is early in the process, the property in Summerside holds significant value which we believe exceeds our loan exposure."