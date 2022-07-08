P.E.I. grain producers expecting a good year

Island grain producers are seeing the impact of the war in Ukraine — and the market situation continues to evolve.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, as well as a major exporter of corn and sunflower.

Alan Miller, who has a farm in Elmwood, P.E.I., and is the Atlantic grains representative with the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, said the price of commodities started going up when the war started.

"The markets reacted very strongly to the war and the potential impact that the war was going to have on limiting supplies," he said.

"Other things were already happening in some parts of the world that were reducing supply, and China's winter wheat crop had very poor survivability last year, so it was a whole bunch of things coming together. But the war certainly drove it over the top.

But while commodity prices increased significantly, so did input costs such as fuel and fertilizer. Plus there are tariff and trade concerns as well — for example, Russia is a large supplier of fertilizers such as nitrogen, which is needed on P.E.I.

Global demand for wheat

Miller said the world is looking for wheat in particular, but it is also a challenging crop to grow with no guarantee of good yields.

Miller believes grain acreage went up on P.E.I. this year, but it likely had more to do with some seed potato growers looking at other crops.

The full impact of the situation likely won't be fully seen until next year when producers have more time to make a decision about what to plant.

'Crop looks really great'

Neil Campbell, general manager of the P.E.I. Grain Elevator Corporation, estimates there has been about a 10 to 15 per cent increase in cereal crops planted on the Island.

If the war in Ukraine drags on, Canada will be expected to produce more, he said.

"Our own crop looks really great here on P.E.I.," he said.

"We're probably about a month away from early harvest, starting, you know, around the 10th or the 15th of August. And I think our winter wheat crop looks extremely good. So as long as we don't get a tropical storm or something and knock it all down, we should have some good quality."