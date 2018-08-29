Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. grain elevators get $9.2M loan from province for expansion

The Island's three grain elevators are receiving a $9.2-million repayable loan from the provincial government for expansion and renovations, the province announced Wednesday.

There are 3 elevators located in Kensington, Elmsdale and Roseneath

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Kensington grain elevator. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The loan goes to the P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation through Finance P.E.I.

According to a news release, the money will increase the elevators' capacity and efficiency, and decrease off-Island storage costs.

Grain elevators stockpile or store grain for farmers, which allows them the opportunity to sell their products at a later date. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The announcement was made at the Kensington grain elevator. The other two are in Elmsdale and Roseneath. Grain elevators store grain for farmers so they can sell it at a later date.

With files from Laura Meader

