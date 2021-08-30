P.E.I. Grain Elevators' expansion at Kensington site leading to faster harvest

A new unloading bay recently built by P.E.I. Grain Elevators is speeding up the harvest for local farmers.

The expansion at the Crown corporation's Kensington site was designed to be a drive-thru, meaning trucks don't have to back up to drop their grain.

"The farmers can come in here get unloaded right quick instead of the trucks being stuck here at the lineup and they're back on the fields," Neil Campbell, manager of the corporation, said.

"Farmers can keep the combines rolling and as our weather windows get shorter, they can get more done in a more productive time and probably get better quality at the same time."

"Probably 20, 30 minutes unload takes five to 10 minutes," said Isaac Peill, who works at a local farming operation. "It's a lot faster here."

Campbell said the project had been in the works for a while, but the pandemic delayed its completion for about a year.

"We had the the trade wars, tariffs on steel, and then … COVID obviously hit and affected the supply chain. And it's been a struggle to get the parts there on time," he said.

"We started construction this spring and we were able to have it ready for the first week of August."

About 40 per cent of the province's grain crops are processed at one of P.E.I. Grain Elevators' three facilities.