Major refurbishment announced for Graham's Pond Harbour

The government of Canada announced repairs for Graham's Pond Harbour in eastern P.E.I. on Friday morning.

The work includes reconstruction of the north and south breakwaters as well as repairs to the wharf, including a new deck.

"This project has been hanging around for way too long," said federal Minister of Fisheries Dominic LeBlanc, as he made the announcement on the wharf with local MP Lawrence MacAulay.

"It should have been done a number of years ago."

'Great to hear'

Getting in and out of the narrow run safely as well as protecting docked boats from rough waves have been an issue, MLA Darlene Compton said.

Two breakwaters in the harbour will be rebuilt using armour stone. (Points East Coastal Drive)

"It's great to hear," Compton said, noting a number of other wharves in the district could use some work too. "I thank them for it and we look forward to the work."

Repairs to the wharf will begin this fall and be complete by the spring. Replacing the breakwaters will begin in early 2019 and will use armour stone, big chunks of durable quarry stone that resist erosion.

"It'll keep Graham's Pond going for another 50 years, it's great," said D.J. Bears, chair of the Graham's Pond Harbour Authority. The group has been asking for repairs for 35 years, he said.

Part of $250 million fund

Two years ago on Thanksgiving, many of the harbour's boats were nearly lost in a storm, coming untied. Bears said the changes will prevent such a thing in the future.

Officials would not say how much the repairs would cost. LeBlanc said that might "skew the tender process."

The money is part of a $250 million fund announced as part of this year's budget that will be used to repair small craft harbour across Canada over the next two years.

Commercial activity at the harbour includes between $4 and $5 million in annual lobster landings, LeBlanc said, adding the harbour is home to 64 commercial, transient, and recreational vessels.

More P.E.I. news