Charlottetown hopes to resurrect Grafton Street apartment project

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is hopeful an eight-storey apartment building will rise on Grafton Street, despite the developer pulling the plug after city planning staff recommended it be rejected.

The proposal, known as the Porthouse project, was for a 158-unit building, including roughly 30 units with rents below $1,000. Planning staff recommended not approving it, because it was out of step with the zoning for the area, which allows a maximum of four storeys, and that prompted Tim Banks and his company APM to give up on it.

But Brown said that is not the end of it.

"We're trying to find a way around it, working with our professional planners," he said. "I think there will be a resolution forthcoming."

Many changes in 3 years

The Porthouse project has a complicated history.

It was originally proposed in 2020 as a six-storey apartment building with 84 units, 60 of which would be designated affordable. That was still two storeys higher than the maximum zoned for the neighbourhood.

APM applied for a variance in December of 2020. There was a public meeting in late April, city staff recommended approval, and in June 2021 council voted in favour of the variance for the project.

But that was far from the end of it.

In July, a Charlottetown resident appealed the city's decision to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. It would be more than a year before a decision on that appeal came down.

In its decision, IRAC noted there were a number of delays in scheduling the hearing. People weren't available and pandemic restrictions played a part.

The hearing took place in May of 2022.

The appeal was based on a belief the city should have conducted more studies on the impact of a taller building and that it also made errors in the variance descriptions. IRAC took issue with the basis of the appeal.

"The appellant in her submissions and evidence advances that the city failed to do many things where, in fact, the city is not required to do them," the commission wrote.

In a decision dated Oct. 4, the appeal was dismissed.

More than a year had passed since the city had approved the project.

It was a time of the highest inflation in decades, and developers in particular were complaining about the cost of building. In addition, interest rates were rising to bring inflation under control, further raising costs for developers.

There were also changes made to tax incentives for building affordable housing. Banks said the six-storey building proposal was no longer viable.

He came back with the eight-storey proposal that ultimately could not gain the support of planning staff.

Official plan outdated

The city, keen to see higher-density residential development, has found itself in a difficult spot.

It is hampered in its plans for taller buildings by an outdated official plan. The plan was written in 1999 and adopted in 2005, a time when the city and province were growing slowly, or not at all.

That situation has changed dramatically in the last decade. In 2016, the province adopted a population strategy aimed at high growth. That strategy in recent years has seen the province grow at its highest rates on record, reaching four per cent annually at times.

That, in turn, has led to a housing shortage crisis dating back to 2019.

The city is in the process of writing a new official plan.

While the city recognizes the need to build upwards with higher densities to solve the housing crisis, that doesn't change the facts of the official plan it is currently working with, as arbitrary as that plan may now seem.

"The project as it stands now doesn't fit our current official plan and zoning development bylaws," said Brown.

"Just about 100 yards to the west is the downtown core, which allows for more density."

Brown said he supports the eight-storey development, as do several councillors, but given the experience of council's approval of the six-storey version, the city is being careful to bullet proof any new approval.

The IRAC appeal of the last approval was costly both in time and in lawyers' fees.

APM questioned the commission on the issue of costs related to the last appeal, but IRAC does not have the authority to award costs in relation to its hearings.

Brown is hopeful that the Porthouse project will be back before council for discussion at its January meeting.