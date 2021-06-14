6-storey apartment building in Charlottetown gets official go-ahead

Work on a six-storey apartment building on Grafton Street in Charlottetown is expected to begin by September, the developer says.

City council gave the project the official go-ahead Monday night when it passed second reading.

In a text message to CBC, Tim Banks, CEO of APM, said now it's a matter of dotting the i's and crossing the t's.

The building would be located at 199 Grafton St., in what is now a parking lot behind the Polyclinic.

It would contain 84 units, of which 60 would be designated affordable housing, and would include a parking garage on the lower levels.

The project is expected to be complete by January, 2023.

