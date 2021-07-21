East Prince home vandalized with graffiti, windows broken

A Cavendish man who recently bought a house in Fernwood, P.E.I., about 17 kilometres northwest of Borden-Carleton, had his home broken into and vandalized with graffiti. Fifteen windows were also damaged.

Andrew Wigston purchased the house three months ago to renovate it. He said he finally got the chance to see it Wednesday and was met with an unpleasant surprise.

"When I rolled up the driveway, I noticed the door was kicked in and all the windows in the house were smashed out."

Wigston said it's not something he expected to see happen in Fernwood.

"The people are wonderful around the community, It didn't seem like there would be that type of activity happening there. It's shocking to know that people would do that."

'My desire is not to get angry or to get revenge on this person who did it, just basically wanting to know why and maybe he needs some help or she needs some help but we just don't want to see it again,' Wigston says. (Andrew Wigston/Facebook)

He expects the damages to cost more than $5,000.

"The major part of the money is in the windows itself. For them to kick them out, there was no need for them to do that."

Wigston posted pictures of the damage to a community group on Facebook in hopes of finding potential suspects. He said he's received some names and sent them to the police.

"My desire is not to get angry or to get revenge on this person who did it, just basically wanting to know why and maybe he needs some help or she needs some help but we just don't want to see it again," he said.

He is grateful for the help he's received in fishing out potential suspects, Wigston said.

"I think community is very important. That's what we love about P.E.I., people get behind people especially when bad stuff happens."

