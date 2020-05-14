Some families upset as plans to celebrate P.E.I.'s 2020 grads unveiled

As an extraordinary school year winds to a close, some graduates from P.E.I.'s class of 2020 and their families found out Monday what their graduation ceremonies will look like this year.

And parents at some schools are upset to be told they'll be watching the proceedings over Facebook.

"We spent 12 or 13 years getting our kids to the point where we have them on their way [after] a lot of blood, sweat and tears," said Westisle Composite High School parent Kathy MacLeod.

"It would be nice if we could be there to do the final celebration and recognition of all the hard work."

With COVID-19 restrictions currently limiting indoor gatherings in the province to 15 people or less, both Westisle and Three Oaks High School in Summerside announced graduation ceremonies that do not allow guests.

According to an email sent Monday morning from Three Oaks to families, "graduation will be a live streamed event with no spectators present."

"We have received direction from the chief provincial health officer that allows graduation to take place with a maximum number of people indoors in a given zone of 15."

Graduation ceremonies at the school are set to take place June 23 and take most of the day, with students proceeding in small groups.

But by the end of the day, in response to concerns from families, the school said it would go back to the Chief Public Health Office seeking special consideration that "would allow an increase in the number of individuals in a building."

Island high schools are approaching the graduation ceremonies differently to ensure they follow the province's public health guidelines. (John Robertson/CBC)

Some schools announced graduation plans that allow parents to be involved.

Charlottetown Rural laid out a plan to spread graduation through multiple areas of the school over three days, which will allow grads to proceed in smaller groups while having two guests present in the room with them.

Colonel Gray High School is holding its graduation at the Brackley Drive-In, with families able to attend while remaining isolated in their cars.

MacLeod said she understands the restrictions at Westisle are to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "but I was just wondering if there had not been a possible alternative, maybe like outdoors, or parents sitting in cars with their radios tuned like the drive-in, or some other sort of compromise other than just, 'no you're not going.'"

Commitment from government

Speaking Friday in the legislature, Premier Dennis King spoke of the work of the premier's grad committee, a group including two students from each graduating class struck to develop ideas for each school's graduation, prom and safe grad celebration.

He told MLAs all schools had decided to forego safe grad celebrations this year, and to develop their own individual plans for grad ceremonies.

They may occur at a different time, they may look a little bit differently, but I promise you that you will look back on these celebrations, as we are all fortunate to do, for the rest of your lives. — Premier Dennis King

"Some of them are looking at drive-ins, there are some really creative opportunities out there," King said.

"Some have talked about using the racetrack facilities in Charlottetown and Summerside. The infields, et cetera to have graduation."

When announcing that students would not be returning to school at the end of March, King made a promise to graduating students that COVID-19 would not "rob you, the class of 2020," of the "important celebrations" of graduation and prom.

"They may occur at a different time, they may look a little bit differently, but I promise you that you will look back on these celebrations, as we are all fortunate to do, for the rest of your lives," he said.

Promises not delivered

On Monday, Three Oaks parent Melanie MacLellan said those reassurances "instilled a false sense of security in the students that yes, they're going to have their celebration … and it's been taken away from them."

MacLellan said the plan developed by Three Oaks involved a grad ceremony with pictures outdoors at the Red Shores Summerside Raceway, and a prom dance at the Clinton Hills wedding venue near Kensington.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the grad committees have been working to develop celebrations that would follow the public health guidelines but still give the graduates some form of celebration. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

MacLellan said she understands concerns about an indoor venue like Clinton Hills, "but an outdoor location like [Red Shores] should have been acceptable."

She said there had been talk of deferring graduation ceremonies until mid-July in the hopes that some COVID restrictions might have been lifted.

Proms delayed into summer

The province now says prom ceremonies, for which no plans have been put forward, could be held in July provided restrictions are eased.

A spokesperson for the premier's office said the decision was made not to defer both grad and prom festivities in case a fresh COVID outbreak put both in jeopardy.

"Students have asked that proms be delayed until later in the summer in hopes that larger crowds can attend," according to a statement provided by the premier's office. "We will continue to work with the students to make the most of this difficult situation."

MacLellan said her son and the rest of the students have done everything asked of them during a difficult year.

"They stayed away from their friends for weeks, they had to adapt to a new style of learning at home, online. They didn't get to see their grandparents for weeks," she said.

Melanie MacLellan said it was to be a big moment for the family to see their son walk across the graduation stage and she still hopes families will be able to be a part of the ceremonies. (Submitted by Melanie MacLellan)

She said her understanding was those measures were to help "Health PEI get ahead of the game," to prepare for COVID-19.

"We must be ready because they're letting cottagers come," MacLellan said.

"The government wants [students] to get their post-secondary education, and to come home to work, and to reside here and raise a family here and pay taxes. But they're not supporting them in this big achievement."

