CBC P.E.I. wins Gracie Award for story about adopted women who've grown into 'chosen family'
CBC P.E.I. is among the winners announced for the 2023 Gracie Awards.
Compass won the soft news feature in local TV category for story produced by Jane Robertson
CBC News: Compass won in the best local TV soft news feature category for "Adopted Sisterhood," a story about a group of unrelated young women who were adopted in China as babies and have grown into a "chosen family."
Each year, "the sisterhood" and their parents, who met through the same adoption agency, make the trek from Nova Scotia to P.E.I. to spend time together.
CBC's Jane Robertson reported and produced the story. Winners will be honoured at a gala event on May 23.
The Gracie Awards were established in 1975 to celebrate programming created "by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment."
