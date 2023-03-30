Content
PEI

CBC P.E.I. wins Gracie Award for story about adopted women who've grown into 'chosen family'

CBC P.E.I. is among the winners announced for the 2023 Gracie Awards.

Compass won the soft news feature in local TV category for story produced by Jane Robertson

Mikee Mutuc · CBC News ·
Group of girls watching the sunset by the beach.
CBC News: Compass won a Gracie Award for "Adopted Sisterhood," reported and produced by Jane Robertson. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

CBC News: Compass won in the best local TV soft news feature category for "Adopted Sisterhood," a story about a group of unrelated young women who were adopted in China as babies and have grown into a "chosen family." 

Each year, "the sisterhood" and their parents, who met through the same adoption agency, make the trek from Nova Scotia to P.E.I. to spend time together.

'Chosen family' means everything to adopted sisterhood from China

7 months ago
Duration 3:05
'We've just made so many memories when we were younger, I just can't see us losing that bond,' says Olivia McKenzie.

CBC's Jane Robertson reported and produced the story. Winners will be honoured at a gala event on May 23.

The Gracie Awards were established in 1975 to celebrate programming created "by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment."

