CBC P.E.I. wins Gracie Award for story about adopted women who've grown into 'chosen family'

CBC P.E.I. is among the winners announced for the 2023 Gracie Awards.

CBC News: Compass won in the best local TV soft news feature category for "Adopted Sisterhood," a story about a group of unrelated young women who were adopted in China as babies and have grown into a "chosen family."

Each year, "the sisterhood" and their parents, who met through the same adoption agency, make the trek from Nova Scotia to P.E.I. to spend time together.

'Chosen family' means everything to adopted sisterhood from China Duration 3:05 'We've just made so many memories when we were younger, I just can't see us losing that bond,' says Olivia McKenzie.

CBC's Jane Robertson reported and produced the story. Winners will be honoured at a gala event on May 23.

The Gracie Awards were established in 1975 to celebrate programming created "by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment."