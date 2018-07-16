Skip to Main Content
Czar Seelster captures the 50th Governor's Plate

Czar Seelster captures the 50th Governor's Plate

Czar Seelster won big Saturday night in Summerside, P.E.I., capping off race week with a win in the Governor's Plate final.

​Veteran driver Kenny Arsenault led Czar Seelter to the win, finishing in 1:53.2

CBC News ·
Veteran driver Kenny Arsenault led Czar Seelter to the win. (Frankie L/Standardbred Canada)

Czar Seelster won big Saturday night in Summerside, P.E.I., capping off race week with a win in the Governor's Plate final.

​Veteran driver Kenny Arsenault drove the nine-year-old horse to the win, finishing in 1:53.2 — a fraction ahead of second-place horse Euchred, which finished in 1.53.3.

This is Arsenault's second Governor's Plate victory, according to a Standardbred Canada release.

P.E.I. driver Corey MacPherson also had a stellar night, winning five of the 16 races on Saturday's program.

MacPherson won the fastest $12,800 Atlantic Sires Stakes A-division for three-year-old pacing colts with Sock It Away in 1:54.2, the release said. With that win, the colt remains undefeated this season for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us