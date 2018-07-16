Czar Seelster captures the 50th Governor's Plate

Czar Seelster won big Saturday night in Summerside, P.E.I., capping off race week with a win in the Governor's Plate final.

​Veteran driver Kenny Arsenault drove the nine-year-old horse to the win, finishing in 1:53.2 — a fraction ahead of second-place horse Euchred, which finished in 1.53.3.

This is Arsenault's second Governor's Plate victory, according to a Standardbred Canada release.

Excellent crowd this evening, taking in the 50th Running of the Governor’s Plate tonight at Red Shores Summerside! <a href="https://t.co/jsDWgrr6Mj">pic.twitter.com/jsDWgrr6Mj</a> —@Red_Shores

P.E.I. driver Corey MacPherson also had a stellar night, winning five of the 16 races on Saturday's program.

MacPherson won the fastest $12,800 Atlantic Sires Stakes A-division for three-year-old pacing colts with Sock It Away in 1:54.2, the release said. With that win, the colt remains undefeated this season for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford.

