Governor General Julie Payette makes first official visit to P.E.I.

On a cloudy, rainy Monday, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette made her way across the grounds of the Fanningbank estate — where P.E.I.'s Government House stands — to mark her first official visit to the Island.

Payette was greeted by a 100-person honour guard including members of army and navy reserve units, as well as P.E.I. Lt.-Gov.Antoinette Perry and Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

"We'll make this quick," Payette said with a laugh as she inspected the honour guard in the drizzling rain.

21-gun salute

The 5th Canadian Division gave a 21-gun salute and the national band of the naval reserve played O Canada, God Save the Queen and other pieces.

Payette will give a speech at Government House at 5 p.m. and will go next to Halifax and Lunenburg, N.S., on her visit to the East Coast. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Inside Government House, Payette sat down at a table to sign the visitor's book. She affixed the Governor General's coat of arms on the page opposite her signature.

About 20 members of the public gathered in the out door covered veranda of Government House. Many were excited to welcome Payette and celebrate her new role as Canada's Governor General and her former career as an astronaut.

'A very accomplished Canadian'

"I was a core French teacher, I had a poster of her in my classroom as inspiration for the kids," said Helen MacPherson, a retired teacher from Glen Stewart Elementary School in Stratford, P.E.I. "She's a very accomplished Canadian and she's also a French Canadian."

'It's very interesting for me, so I came here just to have a look,' says Zhijun Xu. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"That's amazing. I can't believe it," said Zhijun Xu, a newcomer from China, learning of Payette's time in space. "It's very interesting for me, so I came here just to have a look."

