P.E.I. government bringing back pandemic supports for workers

Premier Dennis King announced several supports for workers will be made available again as COVID-19 cases surge on Prince Edward Island.

During a public health briefing Thursday, King said the supports will be reintroduced immediately.

Some of these programs include:

Reinstating the $500 emergency payment for impacted workers. This program is retroactive to Dec. 17 and will provide those who have seen a 25 per cent or greater reduction of income a one-time payment. Applications are available online.

Islanders who are not able to work for less than 50 per cent of their scheduled shifts because they are sick, self-isolating or waiting for COVID-19 test results are eligible to be paid through their employer through the COVID-19 special leave fund. The fund is active and is accessed through your employer.

King also mentioned that Islanders who are not able to go to work for more than 50 per cent of their scheduled shifts are eligible for national programs such as the Canada recovery sickness benefit, the Canada recovery caregiver benefit and the Canada worker lockdown benefit.

For those who do not qualify for federal programs because they don't fit into certain criteria, P.E.I.'s Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture is launching an "emergency income relief program," which provides $300 per week to those impacted by the loss in income.

The Department of Social Development and Housing has partnered with 211 to provide food or essential services to Islanders who are self-isolating or are at home because they have COVID-19 symptoms.

"Anyone who needs assistance with essentials such as groceries, the dropping off of supplies, home heating assistance or anything at all, can call 211 and they will be connected with the appropriate officials to provide these supports," said King.

Parents can apply for 'modified school lunch program'

The Department of Education and Lifelong Learning and Department of Social Development and Housing are providing a "modified school lunch program."

As was announced previously, students will be doing at-home learning until the province determines it's safe to return to in-class learning.

Registrations for the school lunch program open Thursday, and there will be two deliveries made to clients' homes next week, King said.

Each delivery will provide three meals for those registered.

King said all of these programs will be online Thursday.