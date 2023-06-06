Government working to prevent further website outages, minister says

The government of P.E.I. website was not working properly for the fourth day Tuesday.

Multiple power surges first took down the government's computer systems on Friday afternoon, according to Finance Minister Jill Burridge.

It meant Access P.E.I. couldn't process any financial or online transactions, including marriage licences and vehicle registrations. The surge also took down the P.E.I. Public Library website.

The main website came back online Sunday evening, and all systems were up and running again Tuesday, though there continued to be some intermittent disruptions.

Burridge said she would like to see an internal review to prevent further outages.

"This isn't something that we want to have happen," Burridge said.

"Everyone is working really hard to make sure we do get back up and running. We understand that it impacts, say, your land surveyors, GeoLinc and lots of other users. I know they are working diligently to get it back up and running as fast as they can."

Burridge said the outage was not caused by a ransomware attack, so no government or personal information was at risk.

In 2020, a ransomware attack on the P.E.I. government site cost taxpayers more than $900,000.