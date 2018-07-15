Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. looks for feedback on changes allowing paid leave for domestic violence victims

The P.E.I. government wants to hear from Islanders about a bill that will allow paid leave for Islanders who have experienced domestic or sexual violence.

Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Sonny Gallant is urging Islanders to provide feedback on a bill that would allow paid leave for domestic violence victims.

The changes come as the result of a private member's bill introduced by MLA Steven Myers in the spring sitting.

The consultation process will allow Islanders to give feedback on other changes to employment standards being considered, specifically: 

  • Reducing the eligibility requirement for sick leave.
  • Extending job protection periods for compassionate care leave and parental leave.

"I encourage all Islanders to participate in this consultation," said Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Sonny Gallant said in a news release.

"We need your input to ensure this bill protects the employment of Islanders who need temporary leave from work to take care of themselves or family members."

Islanders can provide feedback until Aug. 27 online or by e-mail.

Public input gathered will be included in final draft regulations that cabinet will consider. It will also help to determine if there is support for making other amendments to the act.

