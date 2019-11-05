'We are here for you,' says P.E.I. government to those facing family violence during COVID-19

The risk of family violence has increased under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, say government officials.

Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson said he empathizes with those facing or at risk of violence, which is amplified by financial stress, breaking of routines and worry for loved ones in times of uncertainty.

"Violence exists in our communities. It's there now, and there's a risk it's going to go up," said Thompson, who chairs the committee on family violence prevention.

The minister said supports and resources are still available, including help to apply for emergency protection orders.

"You are not alone. We are here for you. And if you are in a bad situation call 911, don't think twice," said Thompson.

Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson said family violence does not discriminate — it can affect anyone and take many forms.

"As Islanders, we are here to support one another," he said.

Hudson encouraged parents who need help to reach out, as the staff of child and family services are still working.

He said there is a false perception that once child protection officials are involved, the child is taken out of the home and away from their family. Hudson said this only happens in extreme circumstances where children are in serious danger.

The minister also reminded Islanders that they are required by law to call child and family services if they suspect a child is being abused or neglected by a parent or guardian.

"While people need to stay at home as much as possible, we know that not every home is safe," said Natalie Jameson, minister responsible for the status of women.

If a woman and her children are directed to self-isolate, but go to Anderson House or Chief Mary Bernard Memorial Women's Shelter to escape violence at home, Jameson said they will will not be subjected to fines for not self-isolating.

She said both shelters have implemented new screening protocols and are accepting new residents.

New case of COVID-19

Dr. Heather Morrison was also at the news conference, announcing a third positive test result of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Wednesday.

She said this case is the first in P.E.I. connected to interprovincial travel.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.