P.E.I. government to deliver briefing on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. Wednesday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison joined Premier Dennis King and provincial cabinet ministers to address Islanders in the day's second press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are in a state of public emergency. These decisions are not reached easily and we realize the effects they have on each and every Islander," King said.

He announced further economic rollouts to put into the pockets of Islanders as well as child care for essential workers and offered the latest on essential government services.

Morrison clarified the difference between essential and non-essential services and activities.

"It's about the social distancing, how we practice that and how we refrain from congregating," she said.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are essential. She added hardware stores are also essential. Auto repair shops may also remain open.

"It is only government-owned liquor stores that are closing." Breweries will remain open.

"I'm disappointed in Islanders' response in the last three hours. We have talked about social distancing, we have talked about staying home unless it is essential and that appears to have been ignored," Morrison said.

The province is working to make these products available to Islanders through alternative means. Morrison said additional details are to come Thursday.

"We may not get it all right. We'll try to do the best we can as we go through a very difficult time," she said.

She emphasized the goal is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

In the day's first press briefing, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison asked the Island's non-essential businesses to close.

Morrison said cannabis and liquor stores will be closed at 2 p.m. Thursday. This does not apply to private liquor stores, including the Island's breweries.

On Tuesday, government announced a financial relief package to help support the province's most vulnerable people who may not be drawing a paycheque during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrison said P.E.I. still only has one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Wednesday's first briefing.

Health PEI has announced it is restricting all visitors to its facilities in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Exceptions will apply to palliative patients, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetric and pediatric units.

In these units, one designated visitor will be permitted, who is a member of the patient's immediate family or who is identified as their care partner within the hospital.

All long-term care facilities continue to fully restrict visitors.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

