P.E.I. Cannabis stores to reopen next week

P.E.I. will reopen its four cannabis stores May 22, Steven Myers announced Thursday at a media briefing on COVID-19.

The province shut down the pot stores along with provincially-owned liquor stores March 19.

Liquor stores began to gradually reopen but pot stores remained delivery-only. Government waived the shipping costs and set up a phone-in option to make ordering easier.

In announcing which public services would reopen under Phase 2 of the province's ease-back from coronavirus restrictions, Myers said all P.E.I. Cannabis stores will reopen May 22, with what he called limited access.

All provincially-owned liquor stores that were not previously open will reopen May 25.

Cannabis stores will reopen next Friday, says Steven Myers. (Ken Linton/CBC)

More public services

Island Waste Management Corporation will begin accepting additional items at Waste Watch drop-off centres May 19.

Provincial courts in Georgetown, Summerside and Charlottetown will reopen May 22.

The child support guidelines office in Charlottetown at the Family Law Centre in Harbourside will also reopen May 22

Myers said a full list of what will be opening next week under Phase 2 will be updated on the province's website later Thursday. Myers is the chair of the government operations special cabinet committee established in response to COVID-19.

After cannabis stores had been closed for about a month, the government-owned cannabis corporation reported sales had fallen close to 70 per cent.

