P.E.I. government details uptake in COVID-19 emergency relief programs

Prior to Dr. Heather Morrison's announcement of two new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I, members of cabinet detailed the uptake in some of the new emergency relief programs now available.

$500,000 from the Emergency Income Relief Fund for self-employed Islanders has already been distributed to 500 applicants, says Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay.

The new fund offers up to $500 a week to those with slowed or halted business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We realize that all the support programs we've rolled out so far may not fit the needs of every Islander," MacKay said. "Between my department, and the Department of Social Development and Housing, in the coming days we'll have details on a couple of programs we've been working on together."

MacKay said the Emergency Relief Worker Assistance Program, eligible to those who have seen a significant reduction in their hours of work, has also distributed $114,000 to 500 impacted employees.

The province's Emergency Working Capital Financing, available to existing small businesses, has also provided $1.7 million in loans to 42 applicants, MacKay said.

He said the Employee Gift Card Program, originally limited to employees who made less than $25 an hour and had their hours reduced by at least eight hours per week, is being expanded to include any Islander laid off between March 13 -31 regardless of their hourly wage.

MacKay also announced the expansion of the P.E.I. Broadband Fund to support equipment and installation of Mi-Fi units and Wi-Fi signal boosters for businesses and self-employed Islanders.

'We have not minimized support'

Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson provided an update on the previously announced $250,000 given to the United Way , and said 14 community organizations have received approval for funding, totaling $70,000.

Hudson said that within his department, housing officers, social workers and child protection staff are all still working.

"I want to reiterate that even though we have minimized contact, we have not minimized support," he said.

Hudson added that the Community Outreach Centre located at 211 Euston St. in Charlottetown has temporarily relocated to Birchwood Intermediate School while schools are closed, and it will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April payments for social programs will still be issued on March 31 as planned, Hudson said, and those who typically pick up their cheques at a local office should call ahead to arrange for safe pickup.

It's clear this is our new reality, and it could be our reality here for a long period of time.​ — Minister Steven Myers

He also reminded parents that the school closures can be a stressful time and said resources are available online for guidance or support, and people can also call child and family services.

"The health and wellbeing of children is all our responsibility. If anyone suspects that a child is in harm, by law, they need to call child protection services."

Hudson said the province has set up a toll-free number to connect islanders with health and business information and to provide support to Islanders in self-isolation who need support with accessing their basic needs like medicine, food and pet supplies.

The number is 1-833-533-9333.

Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers was also at the briefing and announced that all Access PEI locations will remain closed to the public until at least April 14.

"It's clear this is our new reality, and it could be our reality here for a long period of time," Myers said.

Confederation Bridge concerns

Myers also said people coming to P.E.I. from the Confederation Bridge will be asked questions to ensure travel is necessary and information will be tracked to ensure self-isolating is occurring as required.

Cabinet ministers announced Friday that the gift card program for employees laid off due to COVID-19 is being expanded to include all employees on P.E.I. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

"We aren't moving directly to an enforcement model, but the model is there if we need to go there, but we suspect that people are going to obey what they are being told by Dr. Morrison and not use the bridge for non-essential travel," Myers said.

"It's important that Islanders are still able to get home, and we still know there are Islanders trying to get home," added chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison, who was also at the briefing.

She said this includes university students moving home, those coming from medical appointments in other provinces and commuting health care workers.

P.E.I.'s 11 cases of COVID-19 are all related to international travel.

