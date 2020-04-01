P.E.I. government steps up COVID-19 traffic screening, enforcement measures
‘Don’t come if it’s not essential. You are going to be turned away’
The government is heightening COVID-19 screening and enforcement measures at the Confederation Bridge starting this evening, said Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced three COVID-19 cases on the Island are considered to be recovered.
The total number of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 21.
More to come.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
-
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
-
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-
Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
-
Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Malcolm Campbell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.