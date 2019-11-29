PC, Green support down slightly, Liberals up new poll suggests

Though satisfaction is high for the current PC government on P.E.I., decided voter support for the party is down slightly, according to a Narrative Research poll released Tuesday.

The poll found support for the Tories and Greens is down, but support for the Liberals is up.

The survey reached 600 adult Islanders by telephone from Nov. 1 to Nov. 28.

Among decided voters, support for the PCs dropped from 45 per cent in August to 38 per cent, and support for the Greens dropped from 37 per cent to 29 per cent in the same time frame.

However, both the Liberals and NDP gained support. Liberal support sits at 26 per cent among decided voters, up 10 percentage points compared to August, while NDP support rose five percentage points to six per cent.

The margin of error among decided voters was 4.8 percentage points.

Thirty per cent of respondents were undecided, didn't know who they support, refused to answer or don't plan on voting.

Satisfaction with government

Overall satisfaction with the current PC government is up one percentage point from the last quarterly poll.

Tuesday's poll shows 77 per cent of respondents are mostly or completely satisfied with government — the highest satisfaction level since Robert Ghiz's Liberals had 77 per cent support in 2008.

In terms of who Islanders want as leader of the province, support for Dennis King is unchanged at 36 per cent, while Peter Bevan-Baker dropped three percentage points to 30 per cent.

Eleven per cent of Islanders support Liberal Sonny Gallant as leader of the province, while four per cent said the NDP's Joe Byrne was their choice.

Nineteen per cent of respondents said they didn't know or didn't support any of the party leaders.

The overall margin of error was four percentage points based on a sample size of 600, 95 out of 100 times.

More P.E.I. news