Some government offices to remain closed Wednesday

Some provincial government offices and sites on Prince Edward Island will remain closed for a third day Wednesday in the wake of post-tropical storm Dorian.

The sites are either without electricity or are still cleaning up from the storm, officials said in a written release Tuesday afternoon.

The Prince County courthouse in Summerside closed Tuesday due to damage to power lines, and will remain closed for repairs for two to four days. Anyone who needs to pay fines is asked to do so at Access PEI in Summerside.

Some provincial offices will be closed until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They include:

Tignish Finance Office and Tignish Access PEI.

Prince County Forestry.

Wellington Access PEI.

Wellington Health Centre.

Government said it would provide a further update at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Alberton Mental Health and Addictions has relocated to other Health PEI sites, the release said. Clients can call (902) 888-8380 to find out where to go.

More P.E.I. news