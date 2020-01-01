Hugs, handshakes on hold as COVID quashes Government House levee again

The fancy sweets and sparkling drinks will have to wait. For the second year in a row, there will not be a Christmas open house or New Year's Day levee at Government House due to COVID-19.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry said she will be following the recommendations of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, who on Tuesday during her public health briefing advised against hosting the popular holiday traditions.

"It just wasn't easy to decide," Perry said, "but we had to err on the side of caution, and then with Dr. Morrison's update, it was, I think it was a confirmation that I needed that yes, we made the right decision."

Morrison said if levees are held, they must be a Vax Pass event and subject to public health guidelines. Perry said the social nature of the events would make that difficult.

"So how do we get 500-700 people through here in an hour and a half checking Vax Passes, trying to make sure they distance and there's no hugging and all that? The scenario wasn't very positive for me, and it takes away the fun or the meaning of reception."

Smaller events

Perry has been able to hold a few smaller events over this season. Government House is decorated for the holidays but on a much smaller scale than usual. For instance, there is one tree instead of four.

Outdoor decorations are the same as in other years.

Perry said the cancellations are disappointing, but at least she'll be able to play the organ Christmas Eve at her church in Tignish.

"I try to practise gratitude, be grateful for what I can do."