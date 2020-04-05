P.E.I. pitches in for new Ronald McDonald House in Halifax

The P.E.I. government will contribute $1.25 million to the construction of a new Ronald McDonald House in Halifax.

Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation for families when children are receiving treatment at the IWK Health Centre.

"Over the years, many Island families have been comforted by this home away from home, and now with the new build we will see the number of supported families double each year," said P.E.I. Health Minister James Aylward in a news release.

Aylward said the house provides important support for sick children and their loved ones.

In the past 10 years, Ronald McDonald House in Halifax has provided 6,368 nights of accommodation for P.E.I. families, according to the news release.

"These are our neighbours and friends who have endured the heartbreaking experience of a seriously sick or injured child, and have had to travel far from their homes for the hospital care they need," said David McKenna, regional lead on P.E.I. for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic.

"With that experience comes a great deal of emotional and financial stress. That's where RMHC Atlantic comes in."

In August the federal and Nova Scotia governments announced a total of $7.5 million in funding for the house. It will be fully accessible, with 36 bedrooms and private bathrooms, as well as suites for children with compromised immune systems.

