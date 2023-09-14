Cyberattack leads P.E.I. government websites to crash

The Government of P.E.I. has been targeted by a cyberattack that has led official websites to crash, according to the province.

The province is calling the event a "denial-of-service" cyberattack, which happens when attackers flood an internet server with traffic, triggering a crash.

"There was no data compromised by this cyberattack," the province said in an email. "This type of cyberattack is not unique, as other jurisdictions in Canada have experienced similar attacks recently."

As a result of the crash, government sites like Access P.E.I. have been down for hours on Thursday.

The province said it's working to fix the situation and have the sites up as soon as possible.