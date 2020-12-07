Payments coming for some Islanders affected by new COVID-19 rules

The P.E.I. government is offering financial assistance to Islanders whose income has suffered because of the new public health measures designed to quell the COVID-19 outbreak involving 11 people in the Charlottetown area.

A two-week set of restrictions being called a "circuit breaker" was announced Sunday, bringing a temporary end to in-restaurant dining, urging Islanders to shop only for essentials, and again limiting the number of people who can gather in any one place.

Cabinet ministers Matthew MacKay and Ernie Hudson announced the new provincial aid during a news briefing Monday afternoon.

It includes:

A $500 payment for workers who have completely lost income or had hours reduced by at least 12 hours per week from Dec. 7-21 because of the provincial health orders announced Sunday.

A relaunch of its $100 employee grocery gift card program for workers who are laid off from Dec. 7-21.

A one-time $100 top-up for 5,400 Islanders and Island families on social assistance, expected to be distributed by Dec. 17.

The measures are all in addition to federal programs that are available to help Canadians make it through the COVID-19 pandemic if their livelihoods are affected.

Hudson, the minister of social development and housing, also said his department has issued explicit no-evictions order to landlords of public housing complexes.

No reductions are planned in front-line and essential services involving child protection, social services and housing, Hudson added.

$100K to foods banks and United Way

The province also pledged to provide $100,000 each to the P.E.I. Association of Food Banks and to the United Way of P.E.I. to help those organizations with COVID-19 relief projects.

MacKay, the minister of economic growth, tourism and culture, said the money for the programs will come out of a contingency fund budgeted for COVID-19 relief. He said further aid could be forthcoming if the situation does not improve after two weeks.

MacKay said the province will be looking at supports for businesses that are not eligible for federal funding.

He said more details would be available on the government website later Monday.

"I want to encourage all Islanders to continue to think local and shop local as we prepare for the holidays," MacKay said.

"There are a variety of safe ways to support our local businesses during this time, like ordering online, delivery, social distance pickups and curbside dropoffs."

