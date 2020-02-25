Malware discovered on P.E.I. government computer network

Malware was recently discovered on the P.E.I. government's computer network, officials said in a news release early Tuesday evening.

Malware is malicious software designed to be harmful to systems. The programs or code can perform a number of actions including stealing sensitive information or locking users out of their computers until a ransom is paid.

"Sunday afternoon February 23, government discovered malware on its network," the release said.

"Extensive efforts continue to be taken to ensure Islanders' personal information is protected."

Measures to combat the malware were immediately put in place, it continued.

An investigation is underway, and officials said "there is currently no reason to believe that Islanders' personal information has been affected."

Expect slower services

Government services are still available including payments from government to clients, the release assured.

"However, Islanders may experience slower services for a few more days as efforts are ongoing to ensure the elimination of the malware and the continued safety of Islanders' information," it said.

The release continued that government felt the public should be made aware of the discovery, "and reassured that security of their information is extremely important to the government."

Officials were not immediately available for comment beyond the release.

