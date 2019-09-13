More government help coming for Dorian damage, says P.E.I. premier

A $50,000 donation to food banks announced earlier this week by the P.E.I. government in the wake of post-tropical storm Dorian will not be the end of government aid related to the storm, says Premier Dennis King.

The donation was aimed at helping low-income Islanders replace food lost during power outages following the storm. King said the government made that move in consultation with the Emergency Measures Organzation, and discussions for further assistance are continuing.

"We are looking at, every day, trying to figure out what is the easiest way to do this. What is the most efficient way?" King told Island Morning Friday.

"I think that is the beginning of what we're going to need to do. We're going to have to do a lot more and the resources are there if they're needed."

Considering aid from Ottawa

King said it is not his role to direct specifically what is going to happen, but to consult with professionals in emergency response and make sure they have the resources to get things done.

"We need to take the direction," said King.

"It's not something that a politician steps in and says let's do this, let's do this. There's a process that has to take place."

King said he has had two conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, and Ottawa is prepared to send aid, but the premier said the advice he is receiving is that given the expertise required in getting power restored —which is the biggest issue the province is currently facing — there is not much the federal government can do to help.

Communication problems

King was asked about problems the Alberton Fire Department had communicating with its members in the wake of the storm.

Alberton fire Chief Shannon Dumville said cell service was down in the area. The fire department had to rely on its VHF radio system, which is meant for short-range communication.

"I think what we have to figure out now is how did we do it before," said King.

"We need to work with our professionals. They know."

In July, Bell shut down an Island-wide paging system used by fire departments. In the legislature at the time, the government said it was making funding available to upgrade fire department paging systems.

King said while he feels the province is doing a great job in dealing with the disaster, there will undoubtedly be lessons to learn.

"It's always something that you look back and say there are things that we have done well during this disaster and there are things that we need to improve upon," he said.

King said once the review is done it will be made public.

