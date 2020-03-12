P.E.I. government cancels all discretionary travel across departments

The province has cancelled all discretionary travel across departments for the foreseeable future, say officials.

The move comes after a slew of cancellations and suspensions Thursday, including sports leagues, schools, travel and major events.

"We are following the travel advisories provided through the federal Chief Public Health Office and echoed by our own Chief Public Health Office," said an official in an email

"Departments are currently reviewing all planned travel to determine what travel is considered essential."

The statement said officials are also considering opportunities for staff to participate in out-of-province meetings virtually if possible, recognizing that many meetings and events are being postponed.

Individuals in P.E.I. who have questions about COVID-19 are asked to call the province's information line at 1-800-958-6400, leave a recorded message, and someone will call with a response within 24 hours.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

