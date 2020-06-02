Gosling rescued from discarded fishing line

When a P.E.I. couple stopped their car to take pictures of a family of Canada geese it turned out to be good luck for one of the goslings.

David Morgan and his wife Gale were driving near Blooming Point on the North Shore when they saw the geese. As they took pictures they suspected something was wrong, because the gander wasn't going into the water.

When Morgan approached, he saw there was gosling caught up in some discarded fishing line.

"It had him by one leg. It was really wrapped tightly around one leg. I was afraid I was going to have to cut the line and I wasn't sure how I was going to accomplish that. But I was able to sort of loosen the knot and get the line over his foot," he said.

David Morgan said there was seven or eight metres of discarded fishing line. (David Morgan/Facebook)

"It would have ended badly because even if he had been able to break the line I think he would've lost his leg or his foot because it was very, very tight around the leg. He was basically in an inhumane trap."

Fortunately for the gosling, Morgan had raised ducks in his younger days, so he was accustomed to handling water fowl.

Gale Morgan got some better pictures than she had originally hoped for, and the gosling got a new chance at life.

David Morgan put the pictures up on his Facebook page, both as a warning about the hazards of plastic waste, and as a good news story.

