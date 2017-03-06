P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley named to Canada's Olympic hockey team
Fellow Islanders Morgan Ellis, Kevin Elliott also heading to Beijing
Brandon Gormley of Murray River, P.E.I., has been named to the Canadian men's hockey team that will compete at the Olympics in Beijing next month.
Gormley, a 29-year-old defenceman, currently plays in Russia for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League. He played 58 games in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and Phoenix and Arizona Coyotes. His last NHL games were during the 2015-2016 season.
Players currently in the NHL will not compete at the Olympics.
Morgan Ellis of Ellerslie, P.E.I., was one of the six additional players named as a reserve for the team. Ellis, also a 29-year-old defenceman, plays pro hockey in Germany.
They will join Charlottetown resident Kevin Elliott, who will be an athletic therapist for the team.
The team will gather in Davos, Switzerland, for an eight-day training camp from Jan. 25-Feb. 1, and will practice and play a pre-tournament game against the Swiss in Zug, Switzerland, on Feb. 1 before traveling to Beijing. Canada will also play a pre-tournament game against the United States on Feb. 7 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?