P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley named to Canada's Olympic hockey team

Brandon Gormley of Murray River, P.E.I., has been named to the Canadian men's hockey team that will compete at the Olympics in Beijing next month.

Gormley, a 29-year-old defenceman, currently plays in Russia for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League. He played 58 games in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and Phoenix and Arizona Coyotes. His last NHL games were during the 2015-2016 season.

Players currently in the NHL will not compete at the Olympics.

Morgan Ellis of Ellerslie, P.E.I., was one of the six additional players named as a reserve for the team. Ellis, also a 29-year-old defenceman, plays pro hockey in Germany.

They will join Charlottetown resident Kevin Elliott, who will be an athletic therapist for the team.

The team will gather in Davos, Switzerland, for an eight-day training camp from Jan. 25-Feb. 1, and will practice and play a pre-tournament game against the Swiss in Zug, Switzerland, on Feb. 1 before traveling to Beijing. Canada will also play a pre-tournament game against the United States on Feb. 7 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.