James Gormley appointed P.E.I.'s new chief justice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Justice James Gormley as the new chief justice of the Court of Appeal of Prince Edward Island.

The Court of Appeal is the highest court in the province, hearing appeals from other trial courts.

Gormley replaces Justice David Jenkins, who elected to retire from his full-time position effective Oct. 31, 2021, but continues to work as a supernumerary judge.

"I wish Chief Justice Gormley every success as he takes on his new role," Trudeau said in a news release on Wednesday.

"He is a respected and active member of the legal community with deep ties to his province, and he brings a wealth of experience to the bench. I am confident he will be a great asset to the people of Prince Edward Island as chief justice."

Gormley, who was born and raised in Murray River, P.E.I., was appointed a judge on P.E.I.'s Supreme Court in 2017. Prior to his appointment, he was a partner at Stewart McKelvey, where his main areas of practice were criminal law, administrative law and health law.