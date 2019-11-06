Gordon Lightfoot cancels Summerside show

Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot has cancelled his performance in Summerside, P.E.I., that was scheduled for Nov. 27 at Credit Union Place.

His other Maritime tour dates for 2019 have also been cancelled.

Lightfoot sustained a leg injury last month that will require additional recovery time, said J.P. Desrosiers, Summerside's director of community services.

"The cancellation is a direct result of ongoing therapy, treatment as well as various doctor's appointments and tests related to a leg injury Mr. Lightfoot sustained earlier this year. We regret any inconvenience this may cause."

Lightfoot will turn 81 on Nov. 17. He is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and the U.S. Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His hits include Ribbon of Darkness, Sundown and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

