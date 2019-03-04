Gordon Lightfoot coming to Summerside
Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will come to P.E.I. in November for a show at Summerside's Credit Union Place.
Atlantic Canada tour will open days after Lightfoot's 81st birthday
Lightfoot, whose first hit If You Could Read My Mind made the top 10 in 1971, is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and the U.S. Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The Summerside visit is part of an Atlantic Canada tour that will start just days after Lightfoot's 81st birthday.
The Summerside concert is Nov. 27. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
