Music entrepreneur Gordon Lapp dies in Summerside

Gordon Lapp, whose impact on the music industry spread across the Maritimes, died in Summerside on Christmas Day.

Lapp was born and raised in P.E.I.'s second city, and began a career in music promotion there in the 1970s.

In 1983 he joined up with Emery Perry to create The Regent restaurant and nightclub, which until 1994 was a destination venue for rock bands from across the country, including the Tragically Hip and Valdy.

In the 1990s Lapp spent some time in the television industry, working on the Emily of New Moon series for four seasons.

After that he moved to Halifax, where he managed popular Argyle Street venues, including the Shoe Shop, Seahorse, the Press Gang, and the Marquee. He went on to become executive director of Music Nova Scotia and was active in the Junos and the East Coast Music Awards.

Back on P.E.I. in the last decade, he was the general manager of the Silver Fox Curling and Yacht Club in Summerside, where he oversaw the expansion of the Silver Fox into The Silver Fox Entertainment Complex as a venue for live music and a restaurant.

Lapp had been battling colon cancer for two years. He was 63.

The family is asking for memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

More from CBC P.E.I.