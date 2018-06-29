Gord McNeilly chasing Liberal nomination in District 14

Three years after running for the NDP, Gord McNeilly is seeking the Liberal nomination in District 14, Charlottetown-West Royalty.

In the 2015 provincial election, McNeilly lost to Liberal incumbent Kathleen Casey by 109 votes — it was the closest the NDP came to winning a seat.

The district was then known as Charlottetown-Lewis Park. Its boundaries have since changed.

Casey has announced she will not run in the next provincial election.

'Didn't feel like I was fitting in'

McNeilly announced in March 2017 that he had begun working with the Liberals.

"I just didn't feel like I was fitting in to what was happening with the NDP at that time," said the fitness instructor.

"A lot's changed since then. I've got an amazing amount of respect for [recently elected leader] Joe Byrne. We remain good friends.

"But I just felt the Liberal party made some good key decisions early on that related to my values."

McNeilly is involved in the community and wants to do more, he said.

"I've really connected well with the people of District 14 ... I have some things I can offer the province, hopefully, and bring some energy and enthusiasm to the way our province is governed."

'What my values are'

Asked if his switch will affect his support, McNeilly said his personality could be more relevant.

"It's completely up to [voters]. People in my district kinda know who I am, what I stand for, what my values are.

"It's up to me — whatever party, whatever I do, I'm ready and prepared to give back to this great Island because it's given myself and my family such an opportunity."

McNeilly has lived in the district for 15 years. He is a board member of Lennon House and a former provincial head of the United Way.

