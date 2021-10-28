Onions recalled over salmonella

The onions were recalled Wednesday. (CFIA)

Goodfood brand onions have been recalled due to concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall notice Wednesday. Two different two-pound (908 grams) bags are listed in the recall. One is labelled "Product of Mexico" and one "Product of U.S.A." but CFIA says both are product of Mexico.

The onions were distributed in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and possibly nationally.

The Canadian notice was triggered by a recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CFIA is conducting an investigation that could lead to the recall of other products. There have been no reported illnesses in Canada.

If you have these onions in your home you should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.